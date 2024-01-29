Isn't it romantic to spend your entire life with the person who loves you the most and get engaged in a location that's nearly impossible to forget? Well, the answer will always be YES. That's exactly what Amy Jackson experienced when her boyfriend, Ed Westwick, proposed to her, and she said YES! Recently, the actress shared a couple of pictures from her engagement, and in one of them, Ed can be seen kneeling down in a proposing manner on a long pathway surrounded by mountains and ice in Gstaad, Switzerland, creating a truly unforgettable moment. Amy Jackson and Boyfriend Ed Westwick Can’t Keep Their Hands Off Each Other As They Pose for Paparazzi (Watch Video).

Amy Jackson's IG Post:

