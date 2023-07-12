Amy Jackson never gives a miss to her workout regime during her busy schedule. Amy recently took to Instagram Story and gave fans a sneak peek into her intense workout session. She dropped a video in which she is seen doing pull-ups and weight training. She captioned it, "I have no fitness explanation for the last frame other than a sore belly from laughing so hard…" Amy Jackson Flaunts Her Abs in Skimpy Bikini Top and Sweatpants (View Pics).

Check Out Amy Jackson's Workout Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson)

