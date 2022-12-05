Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat’s An Action Hero, which released in theatres on December 2, and received mixed response from the audience is performing okay-ish at the BO. The action-thriller directed by Anirudh Iyer has collected Rs 5.99 crore at ticket window in three days. An Action Hero Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana & Jaideep Ahlawat's Cat-and-Mouse Chase Is Both Hilarious and Thrilling! (LatestLY Exclusive).

An Action Hero Box Office Update:

#AnActionHero finds the going tough in its opening weekend… Did show some spark on Day 2, but didn’t fire enough on Day 3… The 3-day total is way below expectations… Fri 1.31 cr, Sat 2.16 cr, Sun 2.52 cr. Total: ₹ 5.99 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/LazrFxUQlU — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 5, 2022

