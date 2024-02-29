Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was spotted at Jamnagar airport, accompanied by his security team, as he arrived to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. Salman sported an olive green denim shirt and jeans paired with black shoes for a relaxed airport look. He acknowledged the paparazzi with a wave as he exited. The Ambani family has a long-standing connection with Jamnagar, and the airport, which typically sees only a few landings, will experience a surge of about 50 on March 1, thanks to the event. Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani’s Pre-Wedding Festivities: Salman Khan Leaves for Jamnagar To Attend Couple’s Marriage Celebrations (Watch Video).

Salman Khan Arrives In Jamnagar

#WATCH | Gujarat | Actor Salman Khan arrived in Jamnagar last night for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. pic.twitter.com/KbXoeO5xVR — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

