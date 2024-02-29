Several celebrities had started arriving before the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat and among other celebrities, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, their children, singer Rihanna, and designer Manish Malhotra also arrived at the wedding bash. The most recent arrivals are the expectant parents, Ranveer and Deepika, who were greeted by a crowd of followers upon their arrival. Notably, Ranveer was observed guarding his wife amidst the attention. Parents-to-Be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Make First Public Appearance Post Announcing Pregnancy; Couple Twins in White Outfits (See Pics).

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Bash:

#WATCH | Gujarat | Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrive in Jamnagar for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. pic.twitter.com/D9QQ8KXEZs — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024

