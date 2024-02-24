Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are preparing for a lavish pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat, from March 1 to 3. According to reports, Arijit Singh, Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ajay-Atul will perform live at the event. Alongside the musical acts, magician David Blaine will also entertain guests during the festivities. The star-studded event will welcome prominent figures from various industries, including technology, entertainment, and sports, with invitations extended to Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and Bollywood icons like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan, promising an unforgettable affair. Radhika Merchant Radiates Modern Charm in Anamika Khanna’s Custom Lehenga for Lagan Lakhvanu Ceremony; See Pics of Anant Ambani’s Fiancée from Pre-Wedding Festivities.

