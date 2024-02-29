On February 29, Rihanna arrived in Jamnagar, sparking widespread excitement as a viral video captured her casual attire while preparing for the upcoming pre-wedding festivities of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani. The iconic singer's presence promises to elevate the celebrations, anticipated to be lavish affairs, hosting guests from various backgrounds worldwide. Another viral video on March 28 showcased the arrival of Rihanna's 12-foot luggage in Jamnagar ahead of her live performance, further fuelling excitement for the grand event. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Festivities: Rabir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Head to Jamnagar With Daughter Raha To Attend Couple’s Marriage Celebrations (Watch Video)

Rihanna Arrives At Jamnagar For Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Festivities:

Rihanna has arrived in India ahead of her performance this weekend. pic.twitter.com/bpoKqsBkFB — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) February 29, 2024

Rihanna's Luggage at Jamnagar:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

