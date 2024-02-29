Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who are soon getting married, are hosting a grand pre-wedding function from March 1 to March 3 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The celebrations have attracted numerous international and Bollywood celebrities, including Adam Blackstone, J. Brown, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Arjun Kapoor, among others. On February 29, Shah Rukh Khan and his family were spotted arriving at a private airport in Mumbai as they headed off for the celebrations. The Bollywood superstar was seen arriving in his luxurious Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge at the private airport as he jetted off for the celebrations. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Festivities: Rihanna Arrives in Jamnagar Ahead of Her Performance at the Couple's Wedding Celebrations (Watch Video).

SRK Leaves for Jamnagar To Attend the Functions:

