Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who will soon tie the knot in Mumbai, are hosting a grand pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Eminent personalities from different walks of life have been arriving at Jamnagar to grace the couple's pre-wedding functions. Amongst the Bollywood stars marking their presence at the venue was actress Shraddha Kapoor as well. And guess what? the actress wasn't alone, Shraddha was spotted with her rumoured boyfriend and screenwriter Rahul Mody as they reached Jamnagar on March 1, 2024. Rumours surrounding the couple's relationship came into the limelight last year, and it seems like they are taking it a step further by making public appearances together. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Festivities: Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan Reach Jamnagar To Celebrate Couple’s Union (Watch Video).

Shraddha Kapoor Spotted With Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody in Jamnagar:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

