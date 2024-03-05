The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were much more than a festival. From Rihanna performing in India for the first time to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan Khan shaking their leg to "Naatu Naatu", the celebrations witnessed almost everything we ever wished for. Celebritiesand guests who attended the grand celebrations are now returning back from Jamnagar. Actress Ananya Panday, who accompanied the rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur to the event, has also returned home. On March 5, the actress took to her social media to congratulate the couple for their upcoming journey and also for hosting them at such a grand event. Sharing a picture of the couple on her Instagram story, Ananya wrote," you too make it look so easy and happy wish you love and laughter and togetherness forever and ever". Aditya Roy Kapur Holds Ananya Panday Close; Duo Gets Clicked With Ranbir Kapoor at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Bash (View Pic).

Check Out Ananya’s Insta Story Here:

Ananya Panday on her Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

