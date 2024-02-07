Ananya Pandey recently made headlines while walking at the Paris Haute Couture Week. The actress was a part of designer Rahul Mishra's collection 'Superheroes' inspired by the magnificent world of insects. Ananya posted a series of pictures of her from the Paris Haute Couture Week on her Instagram on February 7. The actress looked absolutely gorgeous in Rahul Mishra's creature-based designs, which featured insects. Ananya Panday Stuns in Chic Black Strapless Dress With Handcrafted Tiger Moth Sculpture at Paris Haute Couture Week Show (Watch Video).

