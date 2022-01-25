Ananya Panday's style file for her upcoming film Gehraiyaan has not down gone down well with netizens. As the actress is getting trolled for wearing a bralette top and mini dress in Mumbai's freezing weather for her movie's promotion. In the clips posted on Indian paparazzi Viral Bhayani's Instagram account, we see many comments bashing her for picking skimpy clothes during the cold season. In the videos, we also see Ananya uncomfortable in short outfits due to the windy weather. Gehraiyaan Promotions: Ananya Panday Brings in Some Early Valentine's Day Vibes With Her Red Hot Mini Dress.

Ananya Panday in Bikini Top and Jeans:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ananya Panday Trolled:

Read The Comments:

Ananya Panday in Red Mini:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Nasty Trolls:

There's More:

Long story short, we feel that Ananya's stylist would have taken care of the chilly weather and accordingly dressed her. However, what the trolls are writing in the comment section is not right, but sad. Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra, stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa. What do you think? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

