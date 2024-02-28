In a heartwarming turn of events, Ananya Panday's cousin, Alanna Panday, and her husband, Ivor McCray, who exchanged vows last year on March 16, surrounded by family and friends in Mumbai, are now joyously expecting their first child. Alanna shared the delightful news on Instagram, unveiling a snippet from her enchanting nature-themed maternity shoot. The video captured moments of pure happiness as Alanna and Ivor embraced her blossoming baby bump amidst the serene beauty of a forest. The couple, radiating sheer joy, shared smiles on a bed and offered a glimpse of their sonogram, accompanied by the sweet melody of Sydney Rose's "Turning Page." Alanna, adorned in a floral string dress, and Ivor, in a crisp white shirt and trousers, looked radiant as they embarked on this beautiful journey into parenthood. Ananya Panday Attends Cousin Alanna Panday's Bridal Shower Party! See Pics and Video From the All-White Themed Pre-Wedding Bash.

Watch Alanna Panday's IG Post:

