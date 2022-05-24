Ayushmann Khurranna is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming flick Anek that is set to be released on May 27. Ayushmann along with his co-star Andrea Kevichusa are busy with the promotional activities. The actor took to Instagram to share picture with Andrea and mentioned the sweetest words for her. Ayushmann captioned his post as, “Promotions with the newest face of Indian cinema @andreakevichusa #Anek #27thMay”. Anek Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thriller From Anubhav Sinha Explores North-East Conflict and Unfolds Story of an Indian Fighting for Nation’s Peace (Watch Video).

Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa

