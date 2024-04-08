YRF has been expanding its spy universe ever since its recent releases, Pathaan and Tiger 3 gained massive popularity. According to the latest updates, Hrithik Roshan's War 2 is currently being shot, and another untitled movie starring Alia Bhatt is also in the pipeline. Amidst this, a fascinating new update has surfaced online. It has been reported that Anil Kapoor is all set to be a part of the YRF spy universe and will portray the role of RAW chief in Alia Bhatt's movie. In addition to this film, Anil Kapoor is expected to be featured in other YRF spy universe films. Anil Kapoor was last seen in Siddharth Anand's aerial actioner Fighter. Anil Kapoor Reacts to Rajasthan Royals Batsman Jos Buttler Recreating His ‘Iconic’ Scene From Nayak (Watch Video).

Anil Kapoor To Join YRF Spy Universe

