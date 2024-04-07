The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is in full swing as teams struggle to top the points table. With years passing by, the social media game of IPL teams has also seen a drastic change, with teams trying team members to recreate iconic Bollywood movie scenes. Things get even better when an overseas player does it. Recently, Rajasthan Royals made an epic video from the movie Nayak featuring English star batsman Jos Buttler. The batsman, who was not doing well before this year's IPL, has caught up and is now raining boundaries. In the video shared, he stands before a group of RR fans. The fans are all seen telling the batsman that he is the only man who can bring home the title for their team this year. In the end, everyone together screams, "Halla Bol!". The video created by Rajasthan Royals takes inspiration from an iconic scene from Anil Kapoor's hit film Nayak, where Paresh Rawal tries to convince Anil Kapoor to become the Chief Minister as he has public support. After the video went viral, Anil Kapoor himself took to his X (previously Twitter) account to share the video and wrote, "Jos Buttler recreating the iconic Nayak scene!! This is (fire emoji)" Boney Kapoor Reveals Anil Kapoor Is Still ‘Unhappy’ With No Entry 2 Casting, Producer Says ‘He Is Still Not Talking to Me Properly’.

Check Out Anil Kapoor’s X Post Here:

Jos Buttler recreating the iconic Nayak scene!! This is 🔥 https://t.co/LtuxY7JQDu — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 7, 2024

