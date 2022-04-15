Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to thank the Delhi police for solving the crime related to a robbery and Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's house. A nurse and his husband were arrested in the case by the police soon after the complaint was filed.

Take A Look At His Tweet Below:

Shoutout to @DelhiPolice for their diligence and hard work at solving crimes in the city. Grateful for their service in solving the robbery case at Ahuja home so promptly under the leadership & guidance of @CPDelhi 🙏🏻 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)