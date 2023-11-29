The much-anticipated film Animal, featuring a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Triipti Dimri, is gearing up for a powerful debut. With a soaring start in advance bookings, the film has already crossed the two lakh ticket sales mark at national chains. As excitement builds, fans eagerly anticipate the release on December 1, 2023. Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna Shine in Blue Suit and Pink Saree Respectively During Animal Promotions on the Sets of Indian Idol.

Animal Advance Booking Update

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)