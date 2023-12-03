Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is roaring at the box office! Following a thunderous opening day with a collection of Rs 63.80 crore, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has maintained its momentum, earning Rs 67.27 crore on Day 2. This impressive performance brings the total collection of the crime thriller, including South Indian languages, to a staggering Rs 131.07 crore in just two days. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor alongside Ranbir Kapoor in pivotal roles. Animal Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor's Crime Thriller Earns Rs 63.80 Crore in India.

Animal Box Office Collection Update:

‘ANIMAL’ IS A BOXOFFICE MONSTER…#Animal goes WILD on Day 2 [Sat]… Metros, non-metros, mass pockets - the response is OUTSTANDING, takes the 2-day total to over ₹ 💯 cr… Day 3 [Sun] biz will place it amongst the biggest *opening weekend* scorers of all time… Fri 54.75 cr,… pic.twitter.com/xtUzgzSjMn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 3, 2023

