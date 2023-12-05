Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is proving it's not just the name of the film, it's a declaration of box office dominance! The action-packed saga has been roaring at BO since day one, leaving critics and audiences alike breathless. Talking about box office figures, the movie has earned Rs 246.23 crore in four days in India. Kapoor delivers a performance unlike seen before, showcasing his versatility and intensity. Animal Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Continues To Shine Globally; Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film Grosses Rs 425 Crore Worldwide.

Animal Box Office Collection Update:

‘ANIMAL’ IS A BLOCKBUSTER…#Animal passes the make-or-break Monday test with DISTINCTION MARKS, the exceptional hold on a *working day* is an EYE-OPENER… BIGGEST MONDAY EVER… Fri 54.75 cr, Sat 58.37 cr, Sun 63.46 cr, Mon 40.06 cr. Total: ₹ 216.64 cr. #Hindi version. Nett BOC.… pic.twitter.com/03KeVR3vu9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)