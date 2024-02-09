Surprise! Animal, the 2023 Ranbir Kapoor film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, returns to the spotlight. TV actor Nakuul Mehta recently revealed on his social media that he dubbed Ranbir Kapoor's voice for the English version of the movie. In a clip featuring his excited wife (Jankee Parekh) and Animal playing on his TV at home, Mehta also described the experience as "liberating, powerful, painful and never-ending." The movie stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Animal Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor's Provocative Performance Can't Rescue Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Exhausting and Disturbing Ode to Toxic Masculinity (LatestLY Exclusive).

Nakuul Mehta Drops a Surprise for Fans:

View this post on Instagram

