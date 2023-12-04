Fans have revived their love for Amitabh Bachchan's role, Heera Thakur, from Sooryavansham, after Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal in Animal, sparking a meme frenzy. Netizens are sharing nostalgic memes about Heera Thakur's values and the character's strong sense of 'sanskar,' contrasting them with Ranbir's rebellious character in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film. Netizens called Heera Thakur as 'the greenest flag to exist in history of Indian Cinema', excelling as a husband, son, and father despite early hardships. Conversely, Ranbir's rebellious character sparked a meme storm due to his opposite traits. Animal: Ranbir Kapoor's Dramatic Physical Transformation Revealed in Video Shared by His Fitness Trainer - WATCH.

Hilarious For Sure:

Who's The Real Alpha, Can You Guess?

Real Alpha.. Heera Thakur > Ranvijay Singh Balbir pic.twitter.com/uyxxutu4IT — Rishi (@SRKsAvenger) December 4, 2023

OMG!!! Heera Thakur The Best...

Heera Thakur is still the best 😎😁 pic.twitter.com/B7bkyW6Xun — 𝓐ηℂ卄𝐚𝕝✨ (@Glittering_gal) December 4, 2023

Who Do You Wanna Be?

When life gives you a choice become Heera Thakur, not Ranvijay Singh. #AnimalTheMovie pic.twitter.com/UqFUlFiWjR — Sherrlockz (@Engineeroast) December 4, 2023

Heera Thakur Supremacy:

Wait What?

