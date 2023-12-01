Animal has released in theatres today, December 1. It is one of the most-anticipated releases of Ranbir Kapoor, who is featured in a never-seen-before avatar. The trailer, dialogues, promo videos of this Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial had piqued audiences’ curiosity and looks like it has lived up to the expectations. Fans who have managed to watch early shows of Animal movie in theatres have not just lauded RK’s brilliant performance, but even declared the film as a ‘blockbuster’. Check out some of the posts shared by movie buffs on X. Animal: Alia Bhatt Seen Sporting Personalised T-shirt Showcasing Hubby Ranbir Kapoor's Face at Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Film Screening (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Of Animal Movie Below:

The Box Office Expectations

#AnimalReview I'm going on mad, because of the movie is literally is so scary and so horror, #RanbirKapoor𓃵 is fantastic job, direction is blow your Mind. 1000cr pakka 🔥🔥🔥#AnimalTheFilm #AnimalMovie #Animal #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/P6pcYtn8Xm — Sunny Sachan (@TheSunnySachan) November 30, 2023

'Blockbuster'

#AnimalReview ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2#ThreeWordReview Gangster HGOTY 🔝BLOCKBUSTER 🔥#RanbirKapoor has hit the ball out of the Galaxy in a role of a lifetime. 🍾🥂🍻🥂🍹#SandeepReddyVanga has given us a must two time watch movie. 🔥☄🔥☄🔥#BobbyDeol is Outstanding. His eyes will make… pic.twitter.com/ZDlqlVPyTh — Nitesh Naveen (@NiteshNaveenAus) December 1, 2023

'One Man Show'

Just Now Completed My Show#RanbirKapoor One man Show💥 Father and Son Sentiment 👌🔥 Best Interval Bang in Indian Cinema🤯🔥 Climax Is extraordinary👌💥 BGM And screenplay 🥵💥 Don't Miss This movie on Big Screens💥 2nd Half >>1stHalf My rating - 3.5/5 #AnimalReview #Animal pic.twitter.com/XutOIQCQ7L — Srinivas (@srinivasrtfan2) December 1, 2023

'Good One'

Animal movie An sandeep reddy Mark's film 🔥 Exceeded all expectations! Interval fight 🔥🔥⚡🥹 My review 3.35/5 Especially First 15 mins is ⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡ Overall good one #AnimalTheFilm#AnimalMovie #Animal #Premier pic.twitter.com/8F8bAlsVFU — chintuu007 (@Chintu_Reddy_07) November 30, 2023

'Goosebumps'

Lauding The Climax

Done #Animal 2nd Half BGM 🔥🔥👏 Second half bit Dragged Couple of scenes - Picks up towards climax #RashmikaMandanna 👌👌 Climax 🔥🔥 Don't miss the post-credit scenes - Freaking Blood Bath 🥵🥵🥵🥵#AnimalTheFilm #AnimalReview #AnimalMovieReviewpic.twitter.com/RKU5d2jIve — Australian Telugu Films (@AuTelugu_Films) December 1, 2023

