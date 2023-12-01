The much-anticipated film, Animal, has hit the silver screens today. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rannvijay Singh, critics have lauded his performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. This film not just showcases a father and son’s bond, but even RK’s character’s drastic transformation, ending up in violent acts. Although reviewers are going gaga over Ranbir’s commendable performance, the storyline seems to have left a few disappointed. Check out some of the reviews below: Animal Movie Review: Netizens Laud Ranbir Kapoor’s Performance, Label Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film As ‘Blockbuster’.

The Free Press Journal – Animal relies heavily on the capable shoulders of its lead actor, and boy, does Ranbir deliver an outstanding performance. He effortlessly showcases the best of his career, keeping the audience captivated whenever he graces the screen.

The Indian Express – This is a film stuffed with good performers, especially the two main characters: both Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor make as much as they can of their parts. But the film’s meandering length and purpose defeats them.

Times Now – Vanga’s film does not shy away from violence. He revels in it. Several sequences feature Ranbir's character out for a thirst for revenge after a life-threatening attack on his father. Assembling an inner team of trusted bodyguards who are family members, Rannvijay will go to any length to protect Balbir.

Firstpost – Ranbir Kapoor lives in and out to deliver one of his career-defining roles. RK would go so dark, gore and violent and do this crazy stuff with Animal and that too like a boss. On the whole, Animal is an adrenaline experience which will have polarising views but you can’t deny its entertaining quotient, breathtaking performances and storytelling.

M9 – Overall, ‘Animal’ offers an engaging and refreshing first half with intense action sequences in the interval. However, the second half completely derails and goes overboard, never finding its way back on track.

Watch The Trailer Of Animal Movie Below:

