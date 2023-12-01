Animal has plentiful to shock the viewer, be it in the mind-numbing violence, the blatant display of toxic masculinity and misogyny and some very intense kissing and lovemaking scenes. Scenes of Rashmika Mandanna in a bra and also of Tripti Dimri have already been leaked from the theatrical version and are going viral on social media. Now viewers who have watched the film are sharing memes on X about how they took their 'papa' to watch Animal expecting to see a film on father-son bonding, but what turned out to be an awkward experience after watching these bold scenes. Animal: Tripti Dimri's Nude Scene From Ranbir Kapoor-Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film Leaks on Social Media!

Check Out the Memes Below:

'Papa Ke Saath Ghar Aa Raha Hun'

'Animal Papa Ke Saath'

Animal movie papa ke sath pic.twitter.com/vV5CTEL2Xu — Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) December 1, 2023

'Ye Tha Tumhara Father-Son Relationship Wala Movie?'

Papa ko Animal Movie dikhane le jane ke baad... Pitaji : #AnimalReview pic.twitter.com/jReAYt2Rev — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) December 1, 2023

'Mujhe Nahi Pta tha Usme Wo Sab Scenes Bhi Hain'

but papa mujhe nahi pta tha usme wo sab scenes bhi hain 😭 #Animal Papa : pic.twitter.com/gtjHrmLp0L — fardeen (Fan) (@_fardeeeeen) December 1, 2023

'Socha tha Papa Ke Prem Me Dekhne Jaungi Movie'

Socha tha papa ke prem me dekhne jaungi movie🥺 anyways vanga mass#Animal pic.twitter.com/qiJ42B1mxH — S🍸 (@SrishtyHere) December 1, 2023

'Mummy Papa Toh 18+ Hai Na'

