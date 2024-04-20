After the massive success of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor's fans eagerly await the film's sequel, Animal Park. The film's director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has now made an exciting announcement regarding the upcoming film. Recently, at an award ceremony, he announced that Animal Park is slated to begin filming in 2026. Sandeep Reddy Vanga said that the sequel will be "bigger and wilder than Animal." He is currently working on his next project, Spirit with Prabhas. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary! Jigra Actress Shares Unseen Pic With Her Love On Their Special Day.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Park To Go on Floors in 2026

