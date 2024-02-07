The announcement of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park sparked excitement among fans, Now, rumours are swirling about Kabir Singh meeting Ranvijay Singh, possibly with Shahid Kapoor making a cameo. There's also speculation about Kapoor playing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. When asked, Kapoor told Zoom TV that his focus was on the mass action thriller Deva but remained tight-lipped about other projects. While he neither confirmed nor denied his involvement, the anticipation grows. Animal Park: Sequel of Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Superhit Film Officially Announced (View Post).

Shahid Kapoor To Have A Cameo In Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park?

