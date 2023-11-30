Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor, made a stunning entrance together at the screening of Ranbir's highly anticipated film, Animal. The family bond was evident as Ranbir and his mother Neetu walked towards the theatre arm in arm, showcasing a heartwarming moment. Ranbir exuded charm in a stylish suit, while Alia opted for a chic ensemble featuring a black blazer, straight-leg pants, and a white t-shirt adorned with his character. Neetu complemented the occasion with her elegant black outfit layered under a fashionable jacket. Animal Censor Board Report Leaked! Close-up Shots of Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna's Intimate Scenes Removed Among Other Cuts From Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film.

Watch Video Here:

