Ranbir Kapoor's fans have been criticised as the 'cheap version' of Salman Khan's fans after a viral video depicted a small crowd celebrating with fireworks during a screening of Animal. The footage showcases a few fans cheering for Kapoor as he fights Bobby Deol on screen, raising eyebrows for the scale of the celebration with the limited audience in the theatre. Salman Khan fans celebrated in a similar way during the Tiger 3 release. After the video went viral, many of Ranbir's fans jumped into the comment in their favour. Animal Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor's Provocative Performance Can't Rescue Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Exhausting and Disturbing Ode to Toxic Masculinity (LatestLY Exclusive).

Ranbir Kapoor Fans During Animal Screening In Theatre

ranbir fans are just salman fans on a smaller budget pic.twitter.com/waJ7a4OlVE — s (@socialsuic1de) December 1, 2023

