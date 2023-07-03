Animal is the upcoming film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The film that was scheduled to be released in theatres on August 11 has been postponed. The film is now set to be released in theatres on December 1. Film’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga posted a video and announced the new release date and even shared the reason behind the delay. Animal: Rashmika Mandanna Wraps Shoot! Shares BTS Selfies With Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga (View Pics).

Animal Movie Postponed

