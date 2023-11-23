In a heartfelt revelation, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about the emotional connection he felt to his late father, Rishi Kapoor, during the filming of his upcoming movie Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The acclaimed actor shared that he found inspiration in his father's persona, describing him as a "passionate" and "abrasive" individual. Ranbir's acknowledgment of drawing inspiration from his father's characteristics certainly infuses the film with a personal touch. Animal Trailer Out: Ranbir Kapoor Unleashes His Inner Beast in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Gritty Drama. Watch Ranbir Kapoor's Interview: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)