Animal: Ranbir Kapoor Reveals He Drew Inspiration From Rishi Kapoor for His Role With Added Touch of Passion and Abrasiveness (Watch Video)
In the making of his upcoming movie Animal, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about drawing inspiration from his late father, Rishi Kapoor. He revealed how certain aspects of Rishi's character resonated with his role in the film, adding a poignant touch to his performance.
Socially Team Latestly| Nov 23, 2023 04:22 PM IST