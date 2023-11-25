The excitement surrounding Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, has reached its peak. Fans were treated to an exhilarating trailer, sparking a wave of enthusiasm. Ahead of the film's release, Ranbir and Bobby Deol graced the film's music launch event in Mumbai, adding charm and charisma to the proceedings. They shared amusing anecdotes and showcased their singing and dancing skills. During a spirited dance performance to his hit song ''Badtameez Dil,'' the 41-year-old actor humorously revealed the strain the song's iconic hook step puts on his back. In good spirits, he cheekily requested the event organizers to consider a slower track for future occasions. Animal Trailer Out: Ranbir Kapoor Unleashes His Inner Beast in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Gritty Drama (Watch Video).

Check Out Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

