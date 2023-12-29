Ranbir Kapoor's private chef recently shared insights into the rigorous diet plan followed by the actor for his blockbuster film Animal. Emphasising the importance of achieving a specific physique for the character, the chef highlighted Ranbir's commitment to maintaining the diet, even during challenging shooting conditions. The "Animal Diet" involved consuming substantial amounts of nutritious food to support muscle gain. The chef expressed privilege and pleasure in contributing to Ranbir's dedicated approach to his dietary regimen throughout the fluctuations in the movie's storyline. Complaint Filed Against Ranbir, Kapoor Family for Allegedly ‘Hurting’ Religious Sentiments in Viral Christmas Celebration Video.

Here's What Ranbir's Chef Said

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shastry 🧑🏽‍🍳 (@chefshastry)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)