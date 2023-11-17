Prior to its theatrical release on December 1, Ranbir Kapoor's latest film, Animal, is reaching unprecedented heights. On November 17, the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai set the stage for the movie's teaser. Fans of the actor gathered in large numbers and cheered as the movie teaser was projected onto the Burj. Animal Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor Is the Hot New ‘Evil’ in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film Co-Starring Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor (Watch Video).

Check Out Animal Teaser Video On Burj Khalifa Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirkapooronline)

