Trisha Krishnan initially posted a praising review of the film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In her post she wrote "One word - CULT !". However, she later deleted the post amidst a wave of public outrage. The move sparked speculation about the reasons behind the deletion and added to the ongoing discussions surrounding the film's controversial themes and portrayal of toxic masculinity. Animal: Jaydev Unadkat Slams Ranbir Kapoor-Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film for 'Glorifying Misogyny' in Insta Story, Cricketer Reminds Importance of 'Social Responsibility'.

View Trisha Krishnan's Post Here:

Check Out Reactions to Her Post:

I was with her throughout the Mansoor issue but now she loves Mansoor's elite pro version?? 🥴🫣 🚶🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/2I3Lts24mN — கோகுல் (𝓖𝓸𝓴𝓾𝓵 ) 🧊🔥 (@crifanticbuddy) December 3, 2023

Recalling A Lecture About Woman's Dignity

She was lecturing about woman’s dignity a week ago only noe ? pic.twitter.com/FRjOJkYw1F — Ana De Friesmass 2.0 (@ka_fries2366) December 3, 2023

"Shameless"

#Trisha shamelessly deleted this story😭. Hope everyone comes to know that this woman is manipulative, coward, attention seeking and what more lol. https://t.co/sFqJ1skAVe — Lady Superstar Nayanthara (@NayanXOXO) December 3, 2023

Animal = "Cult Movie"?

Ippo enna nadandhuchu na. Trisha deleted her Instagram story in which she called Animal as a Cult movie. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6SE6PrRXug — Vaan (@SavageLeeCooper) December 3, 2023

