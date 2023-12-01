Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal has finally released in theatres, and fans can’t keep calm. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri. Vivek Oberoi’s father, and actor-politician Suresh Oberoi has made a comeback with Animal and will be seen playing the role of Dadaji in the film. Vivek Oberoi has now penned a sweet note for his dad, wishing him luck as the film hits theatre. Animal Release: Fan Wishes Ranbir Kapoor and the Entire Team. Imagines Mahesh Babu As Lead in a Clever Edit (Watch Video).

Vivek Oberoi Wishes Dad Suresh Oberoi On Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Oberoi (@vivekoberoi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)