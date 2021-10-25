The moment all Salman Khan fans have been waiting for is finally here! As Antim: The Final Truth’s trailer starring bhaijaan and Aayush Sharma is out. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the full-fledged peak from the actioner is massy. Right from the dialogues to the fighting sequences between Salman-Aayush, they look superb. Talking about the premise of Antim, it revolves around a gangster (Aayush), who looks to expand his territory, however gets stopped by a cop (Salman). Also, FYI, Antim is a remake of 2018 hit Marathi crime drama Mulshi Pattern.

Watch Antim Trailer:

