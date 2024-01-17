Anupam Kher and Salman Khan are the two powerhouses of talent. The two actors have worked together in the past in numerous films and fans have thoroughly enjoyed whenever they have shared the screen space. The veteran actor took to Instagram to share a picture of his recent meet-and-greet with Salman. While sharing the photo with fans on social media, Anupam expressed in the caption of his post, “Always a pleasure to meet #Tiger! 😍🔥 #SalmanKhan #Bhai”. Anupam Kher Poses With ‘Class of 90s’! Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Dharmendra, Aamir Khan’s Pic From Karan Deol’s Wedding Is a Treat for Fans.

Salman Khan and Anupam Kher

