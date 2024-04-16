Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took to their social media handles to announce the arrival of their second child, Akaay, in February. Speculations suggested that the actress welcomed the child in London. On April 16, the Bollywood actress finally returned to India to support her husband, Virat Kohli, who is occupied with the Indian Premier League (IPL). According to the latest updates, Anushka showed her baby's face to the paparazzi while arriving at the airport but requested them not to click photos of him and even her daughter Vamika. Renowned paparazzo Viral Bhayani also used his Instagram handle to share the news of Anushka's arrival in India. He also revealed that the actress promised to meet soon for a get-together. The post's caption read"One may recall that, earlier, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had invited the paps to their residence for a get together. That time, Ranbir showed / revealed the angelic face of Raha to the paps from his phone! Even though she did not allow the paps to click photos or videos of her two kids, she did say that she would do a photo of herslef when the kids are not around." Anushka Sharma Flaunts a Bright Smile As She Makes Her First Insta Post Since Son Akaay’s Birth (View Pic).

Check Out the Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)