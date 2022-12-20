Anushka Sharma on Monday (Dec 19) had taken to Instagram stories and slammed a sportswear brand for using her pics without permission. However, seems like the actress' angry post was a publicity stunt, as today, she was seen promoting the same brand in the city. The actress was seen in sports bra and relaxed wear looking damn hot. Have a look. Puma Replies to Anushka Sharma After Getting Called Out For Using Her Picture Without Permission; Is This All Part of Promotional Strategy?

Watch Anushka Sharma in Sportswear:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

