Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have announced the birth of their second child on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. The couple took to their social media account to share the joyful news of the arrival of their baby boy Akaay. Sharing the post, the actress wrote, "With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world." ‘Did a Bit of Blunder’ AB de Villiers Apologises to Virat Kohli’s Family, Calls for Fans To Respect Indian Cricketer’s Privacy As He Misses IND vs ENG Test Series (Watch Video).

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Announce Birth of Second Child Akaay:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

