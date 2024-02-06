AR Rahman Shares Rare Selfie Moment with Winners Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, and Selva Ganesh at 2024 Grammy Awards! (View Pic)

At the 66th Grammys, the fusion band Shakti clinched the prestigious Best Global Music Album award at Grammys, prompting AR Rahman to share a celebratory selfie with a captivating caption commemorating the group's victory.

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 06, 2024 07:49 AM IST

Zakir Hussain's supergroup Shakti, featuring acclaimed artists like vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, V Selvaganesh, and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan, achieved a remarkable feat by securing the prestigious Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album with their outstanding creation. Amidst the grandeur of the 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony, the joyous announcement was met with enthusiasm not only by music maestro AR Rahman but also by fans worldwide. Rahman captured the celebratory atmosphere in a memorable selfie alongside the exuberant members of 'Shakti,' marking a historic moment for Indian music on the global stage. Taking to social media, Rahman expressed his pride, stating, 'India's reign at the Grammys continues to make waves...' India's Shakti 'This Moment' Wins at Grammys 2024: Here's How to Listen to All Songs From Zakir Hussain and Shankar Mahadevan's Grammy Winning Album Online (Watch Video).

AR Rahman's Selfie With Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, and Selva Ganesh: 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ARR (@arrahman)

