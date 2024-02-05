Bollywood's newlyweds, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan, radiate love in a recent Instagram post. The Dabangg star shared a romantic photo, capturing a near-kiss moment with his wife. Their affectionate gaze creates a perfect Valentine's Day vibe. The couple tied the knot on December 29, 2023, surrounded by family and industry friends. The pair often shares glimpses of their blissful journey, and this snapshot has certainly melted hearts, showcasing their deep connection. Love is undoubtedly in the air for this B-town duo. Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan Are Married! Actor Shares FIRST Pics, Writes ‘Me and Mine Begin a Lifetime of Love and Togetherness’.

Arbaaz Khan's Instagram Story

Arbaaz Khan Instagram Story

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)