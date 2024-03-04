Amidst extravagant celebrations, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash dazzled with B-town glamour. The star-studded affair witnessed iconic singers Lucky Ali and Arijit Singh, accompanied by Pritam, stealing the spotlight on the third day. Their electrifying performance, including the timeless hit ''Ek Pal Ka Jeena'' from the 1999 film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai had everyone on their feet, igniting an unforgettable evening of music and joy. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding: Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh Enthrall the Guests With 'Mere Dholna' Live Performance at the Celebrations (Watch Video).

Arijit Singh, Lucky Ali, and Pritam's Performance at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Celebration:

Lucky Ali and Arijit Singh singing Ek pal ka jeena was definitely not in my 2024 bingo card 🥹 This is so wholesome ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/qk3FkI4inH — Anti hero (@freak_anurag) March 4, 2024

