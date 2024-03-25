Arjun Kapoor's mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, passed away on March 25, 2012. Today, it marks her 12th death anniversary. Arjun shared a throwback photo on his Instagram and penned an emotional note for his mother. A part of it reads, 'I miss u I wish u had never left... things would be different I would be different maybe I would have smile a lot more and a lot more easily... smile wherever u are Maa cause without u around I always find it tough to smile or even live...' Arjun Kapoor in Tears as Sister Anshula Pays Tribute to Late Mother Mona Shourie on Her 60th Birth Anniversary (Watch Video).

