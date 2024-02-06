Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor cherished their close relationship with their late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor. Recently, they commemorated her 60th birthday with a touching tribute. Arjun shared a heartfelt video on Instagram capturing Anshula's emotional speech dedicated to their mother. Tears welled up in Arjun's eyes as he watched his sister reminisce about their beloved parent. Alongside the video, Arjun wrote, "As our mom always said, Rab Rakha." Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor Return to Mumbai After Attending Opening of India Art Fair (Watch Video).

Arjun Kapoor's Instagram Post

