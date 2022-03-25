Arjun Kapoor's mother Mona Kapoor celebrates her 10th death anniversary today (March 25). And so the actor took to Instagram abd penned a heartbreaking note as he remembered her. He also shared a childhood photo. In his note, he mentioned how he misses her and a lot more straight from the heart. Arjun Kapoor Opens Up About His Physique and Diet, Says ‘In the Last Three Months I Have Managed To Do Two Bootcamps’ (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)