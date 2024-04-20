Yesterday, a new still featuring Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty, also known as ‘Lady Singham’, from the upcoming film Singham Again was released, sending fans into a frenzy. The actress, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Ranveer Singh, is portrayed in the still as a formidable police officer. Embracing Singham’s iconic style, her intense demeanor has captured the attention of the internet. For those unfamiliar, Deepika marks a significant milestone as Rohit Shetty's first female cop within the Shetty's Cop Universe. Take a look at Lady Singham’s latest still below, along with the reactions from netizens. Singham Again: Deepika Padukone Strikes Ajay Devgn's Iconic Pose in Rohit Shetty's Film (See Pic).
Deepika Padukone As Lady Singham
‘Arrest Me!’ Netizens’ Reaction to Deepika Padukone’s New Still From Singham Again Is a Must-See
In Rohit Shetty's upcoming film, Singham Again, Deepika Padukone takes on the role of Lady Singham. The movie also features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and others.
Netizens’ Reaction
-
