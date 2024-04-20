‘Arrest Me!’ Netizens’ Reaction to Deepika Padukone’s New Still From Singham Again Is a Must-See

Yesterday, a new still featuring Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty, also known as ‘Lady Singham’, from the upcoming film Singham Again was released, sending fans into a frenzy. The actress, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Ranveer Singh, is portrayed in the still as a formidable police officer. Embracing Singham’s iconic style, her intense demeanor has captured the attention of the internet. For those unfamiliar, Deepika marks a significant milestone as Rohit Shetty's first female cop within the Shetty's Cop Universe. Take a look at Lady Singham’s latest still below, along with the reactions from netizens. Singham Again: Deepika Padukone Strikes Ajay Devgn's Iconic Pose in Rohit Shetty's Film (See Pic).

Deepika Padukone As Lady Singham

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Netizens’ Reaction

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@deepikapadukone)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)