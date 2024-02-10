Arun Govil, known for his role as Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana, excitedly wrote on X (Twitter), "Poora ka Poora Kashmir, Bharat Desh ka hissa tha, hai aur rahega! आर्टिकल 370 फ़िल्म जिसने मैंने आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी की भूमिका निभाई है…फ़िल्म 23 फ़रवरी को रिलीज़ हो रही है ज़रूर देखियेगा…जय श्रीराम 🙏🏼 (Kashmir was, is, and will always be an integral part of India.)" He shared the happiness of portraying PM Narendra Modi in the film Article 370 slated for release on February 23. Accompanying his tweet was a glimpse of his look from the movie. Article 370: Trailer for Yami Gautam and Priyamani’s High-Octane Political Drama To Be Out on This Date! (See Pic).

Arun Govil's X Post

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)