Yami Gautam Dhar's political film Article 370 has received positive responses from critics and the audience since its release on February 23. Now, on its 11th day, under Aditya Jambhale's direction, the film has earned Rs 77.07 crore worldwide and Rs 56.14 crore in India, showcasing its significant impact and success within the political film genre. Article 370 Trailer: Yami Gautam Dons an Intense Avatar To Fight Terrorism in Kashmir in Upcoming Political Drama (Watch Video).

Article 370 BO Collection:

